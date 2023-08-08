St. Augustine man who survived nearly two days lost at sea now on the road to recovery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fisherman who went missing this weekend off the coast of St. Augustine is home recovering.

Charlie Gregory’s story has been making headlines across the country after he was found Saturday morning clinging to his small boat 12 miles offshore.

News4JAX spoke with Charlie Gregory’s father on Monday and he said his son was having some complications but he is OK and is still on his road to recovery after being found dehydrated and severely sunburned.

The search for Charlie Gregory began Thursday when he was reported missing.

When he was finally found, Gregory’s boat was submerged in water but still floating on the surface. His parents said he was strung by jellyfish and encountered several sharks while at sea.

He was brought safely back to shore at the Vilano Beach Pier and is now home.

Charles Gregory receives care from EMS after being rescued a dozen miles off Florida's coast on Saturday. (US Coast Guard Southeast)

He told his mother what kept him going as crews were looking for him was the idea of returning home to his parents.

His co-worker at the Surf Station in St. Augustine Curren Burkley said he and Gregory were just talking about going fishing together.

“It just really caught me off guard because he knows what he’s doing in the water. Not that I know him the best In the world but he knows his way around a boat,” Burkley said.

Burkley said he is happy that he is back home and hopes he has a full recovery.

The Gregory family said they are thankful for the Coast Guard and everyone who help search for their son.

The Coast Guard recommends all boaters let someone know their plans in the case of an emergency.