Missing boater found off the coast of St. Augustine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The United States Coast Guard says that a missing 25-year-old boater has been rescued 12 miles off the St. Augustine Shore.

Late Friday evening the Coast Guard said it was searching for Charles Gregory, 25 who was last seen departing the Lighthouse boat ramp on a 12-foot Jon boat.

Gregory was brought back to shore at the Vilano Beach Pier.

