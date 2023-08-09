94º
Pharmacy at Neptune Beach Publix robbed 2 days before store’s Mega Millions win: police

Police credit observant Lyft driver with helping to catch armed robbery suspect

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Russell E. Gnann (Provided by Atlantic Beach Police Department)

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Two days before a Neptune Beach Publix made national headlines for selling the winning $1.58 billion Mega Millions ticket, the store attracted the unwanted attention of an armed robbery suspect, according to police.

A post on the Neptune Beach Police Department Facebook page said Russell E. Gnann threatened staff at the Publix Pharmacy on Atlantic Boulevard on Monday while concealing a fake handgun under a towel. Police said Gnann demanded controlled narcotics and then ran from the store with a large amount of Xanax prescription pills.

According to NBPD, Gnann committed another aggravated assault at a hair salon next door before he got into a Lyft.

Police said the Lyft driver noticed the police activity and realized something was up, so when they dropped Gnann off a short distance away, they called police, and Gnann was taken into custody with the help of the Atlantic Beach Police Department a short time later.

Gnann was arrested and charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

