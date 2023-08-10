96º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Alice Cooper to perform at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Alice Cooper, Entertainment
Alice Cooper DPAC August 14, 2016 8:00P

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Alice Cooper wants his poison to run through your veins when you attend his show at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre!

The American rock singer — whose career spans over five decades — will perform on Oct. 4. at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m.

Alice Cooper is known for his big hits such as “I Never Cry,” “Feed My Frankenstein,” “Bed of Nails,” “Schools Out,” “House of Fire,” and more!

“Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock,” according to a release. “Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com and at the venue’s Box Office.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram