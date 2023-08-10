Brace yourselves: Jacksonville property tax bills are going in the mail and they’re going to be higher

Truth is, your property taxes may increase. Channel 4's Jim Piggott tells about the trim notices scheduled to show up in your mailboxes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is mailing out TRIM (truth in millage) notices tomorrow. It’s the first look at what your property tax bill will be this year -- and unfortunately, that bill will be higher than last year.

The Jacksonville City Council met on Thursday to talk about how to spend the money from property taxes.

The reason for the property tax increase is nothing the city council did, but it’s something you, the voters, agreed to -- more money for teachers and better schools.

Also, most property values have gone up in Jacksonville, so that means so do the taxes. Newly elected property appraiser, Joyce Morgan, talked to News4JAX about this.

“Well, when they get their TRIM notice, the first thing we want them to do is read it completely. And then really assess it. The second thing is you’ll notice a slight bump in your tax liabilities,” Morgan said.

When asked about what we voted on playing a role, Morgan said, “Yes, what we voted on for the school board, we voted on one mil so you’ll see that bump.”