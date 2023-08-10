Dos Gatos employee identified as one of the women killed in San Marco double shooting

Paige Pringle, 28, has been identified as one of the victims of a double murder in San Marco.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Paige Pringle, an employee at Dos Gatos in downtown Jacksonville, has been identified by people at the bar as one of the two women who were killed in a double shooting early Wednesday morning near train tracks in San Marco.

Dos Gatos said Pringle, 28, had just left Dos Gatos after dropping off a gift for her manager and another employee before she was killed.

“Due to terrible tragedy within the DG Family, our lights will be dark tonight,” the bar posted on Facebook on Wednesday. “One of our own was stolen from us last evening. We stand here with grieving hearts, shocked and saddened. She was one of the best. She was our family. And we loved her immensely. There is simply nothing more to say at this time. More details, a remembrance of her life will follow in the coming days. We thank you for your understanding and prayers through this difficult time.”

After closing for one day, the bar was back open Thursday evening.

“We’re back doing what Paige would want us to - making everyone happy. Stop by and share your favorite story and enjoy a cocktail. Thank you to everyone who left a kind message, flowers by the door. We’ve moved them inside,” the bar wrote.

Her co-workers talked about just how loved she is in the Jacksonville bartender community.

“Honestly, I don’t think you want to know the kind of justice that I want for her but it really sucks. You have a bunch of idiots out here thinking that they are grown adults because they carry guns around and they want to show them off or whatever and then whatever triggers them or sets them off to want to harm other people. It’s stupidity at its finest. I hate it. I hate it for everyone this has happened to in the past. But us as a bar community, with us working these late hours and stuff like that, we always make sure we watch each other’s backs and take care of each other,” said co-worker Sione Tamaseu.

The identity of the second victim killed in the shooting is still unclear. JSO said that woman was 53 years old and Dos Gatos representatives said Thursday they believed she was a bystander and not in the SUV with Pringle. News4JAX also confirmed with multiple sources that the woman is believed to have been a bystander along Hendricks Avenue where traffic was stopped for a train.

According to police, investigators still don’t have any information on who fired the fatal shots.

JSO told News4JAX on Thursday that detectives are working diligently to get suspect information.

MORE | 2 women fatally shot on Hendricks Avenue; Woman driving SUV coasts into San Marco train after shooting: JSO

“They’re working the case very, very hard,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. “Trying to determine exactly what happened. It’s, it’s, you know, everyone’s shocked...you don’t want to see that happen in your city at all right? Whether it’s one anyplace else, you just don’t want to see that happen.”

The shooting happened near the train tracks on Hendricks Avenue between Cedar and Nira Streets.

Retired JSO director Tom Hackney said the fear is that this could be a random act of violence against someone.

“How many people stop at the San Marco train all hours of the night that they come through there? It’s something that’s valid for them to have concerns for their safety,” Hackney said.

Pringle was found inside a white SUV shot multiple times. The 53-year-old woman was found dead on the curb near the tracks.

JSO hasn’t said if the two women were together when they were both shot and their relationship is unclear.