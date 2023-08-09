2 women fatally shot on Hendricks Avenue; Woman driving SUV coasts into San Marco train after shooting: JSO

Two women were fatally shot near the train tracks on Hendricks Avenue in San Marco, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two women were killed early Wednesday morning in a double shooting on Hendricks Avenue that also involved a train crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police were first called around 1:40 a.m. to the train tracks on Hendricks Avenue between Cedar and Nira streets because of a reported train vs. SUV crash.

When officers arrived, though, they found a woman inside the white SUV that had hit the train had been shot multiple times. They said she’s believed to be between 25-30 years old. She died at the scene.

Police also found another woman outside the SUV nearby who had been shot. That woman, who is believed to be 50-55 years old, was taken to UF Health Hospital, where she died.

Investigators said it’s unclear if the two women were together.

According to JSO, the woman driving the SUV had stopped for the train but when she was shot, she apparently released her brakes and coasted into the side of the passing train.

Police are working to identify the women and are looking for any surveillance video or witnesses who might be able to say what happened.

Anyone with information can call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.