Man found fatally shot in car on Lem Turner Road: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found with a gunshot wound Thursday morning in a car on Lem Turner Road on Jacksonville’s Northside, police said.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital but he died from his injuries.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, gunfire was reported in the area of Lem Turner Road south of Capper Road around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Around the same time, the Sheriff’s Office got a call about a man who had been found unresponsive in a vehicle in the same residential area.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. You can reach the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.