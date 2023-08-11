One dead, another hurt after shooting on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed, and another man was injured in a shooting Thursday night in the Panama Park area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said when they arrived at East 61st Street around 8:19 p.m., they were told two men were at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

A person who was around the area at the time of the shooting took them to the hospital, JSO said.

One of the men died at the hospital. Police did not indicate the condition of the second gunshot victim.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or you can contact CrimeStoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.