108th traffic fatality involves motorcyclist, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man riding a motorcycle was killed Friday night in a crash on the 6200 block of Powers Avenue in the San Jose area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said around 10:47 p.m., a motorist was going at a high-speed rate down Powers Avenue.

Another man driving an Acura MDX was taking a left turn when his vehicle crashed with the motorcyclist.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The driver of the Acura was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This marks the 108th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.