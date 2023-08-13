Jury selection set to begin in the Amanda Guthrie trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jury selections will begin Monday for a Jacksonville mother who is accused of killing her 14-year-old daughter in 2021.

Authorities say Amanda Guthrie shot her daughter Ayva Guthrie at their Arlington home. Guthrie was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Amanda Guthrie is charged with manslaughter. Amanda Guthrie’s attorney says it was an accident.

Her attorney says a forensic expert looked over the evidence and believes the bullet ricocheted off the ground before it hit Ayva Guthrie.

According to the arrest report, Guthrie told police her daughter picked up a gun from off the top of a TV and started playing with it before she handed it over.

Guthrie says the gun had discharged as Ayva Guthrie gave her the weapon.

Police did note in the report there was not a magazine in the gun but there was a round in the chamber.