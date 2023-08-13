WWE Hall of Famer DUI Manslaughter trial starts next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday August 21st is the slated trial date for Tamara Sytch who was known in WWE as “Sunny”. Sytch was arrested last Spring for DUI Manslaughter of 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, of Daytona Beach.

Sytch’s blood-alcohol level was 0.280 following the crash. The “Going Ringside” Podcast will be highlighting this case on the upcoming episode to be released August 16th. That’s the same day Sytch is slated to have what’s called a “Docket Sounding”. That is where Sytch has to appear in court to determine whether she’s prepared for trial.

This date listed on the Volusia Clerk of Courts website is weeks earlier than other outlets had initially reported of mid-September.

The docket shows there have been multiple depositions taken over recent months in this case.

This is not Sytch’s first run-in with the law. Not even close. She had several DUI’s mostly in the Northeast and has served several lengthy sentences in jail. The family of the 75-year-old victim in the 2022 case has also filed a civil suit against Sytch.

News4Jax sister station WKMG reported that the night of March 25, 2022 Sytch crashed her vehicle into a car that was stopped at a red light on U.S. Highway 1. That car’s driver, 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter, of Daytona Beach, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.