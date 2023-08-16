2 killed when BMW plows into Firehouse Subs on University Boulevard, catches fire

A BMW crashed into a Firehouse Subs building on University Boulevard and caught fire. Both people inside the car were killed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people died early Wednesday morning when a gray BMW lost control on University Boulevard South and slammed into a Firehouse Subs building before catching fire, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said around 1:20 a.m. the BMW was headed north near Terry Road and the driver, who was speeding, lost control at the curve, sending the car careening into the Firehouse Subs building.

The vehicle, which plowed through the exterior side wall and ended up fully inside the building, caught fire and the driver and passenger both died at the scene, police said. Investigators said their genders and approximate ages are unknown.

No one else was injured.

The restaurant sustained significant damage from the crash and fire.

The vehicle was pulled out of the building and towed away.

Crews are working a traffic accident at University blvd and Terry road with a car vs a building resulting in a fiery crash and multiple fatalities. @JSOPIO — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) August 16, 2023

Traffic Homicide detectives and Medical Examiner’s Office personnel were at the scene investigating.

JSO said investigators are looking for surveillance video at nearby businesses.

This marks the 110th and the 111th traffic fatalities in Duval County this year, according to JSO.