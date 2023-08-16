Scammers using deadly Maui wildfires to target people

A group of volunteers who sailed from Maalaea Bay, Maui, form an assembly line on Kaanapali Beach on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, to unload donations from a boat. Maui residents have come together to donate water, food and other essential supplies to people on the western side of the island after a deadly fire destroyed hundreds of homes and left scores of people homeless. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

As disaster relief efforts are underway in Maui, scammers are using the deadly wildfires to target people trying to help.

If you want to help those devastated by the fires, you need to be smart with your money.

Tom Stephens with the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Florida said cash donations are best when donating to victims in Hawaii.

“Be sure to give money to established organizations. Organizations that have boots on the ground right now. You don’t want to give money to someone who’s planning to do something three months from now,” Stephens said. “You don’t wanna give money to someone who’s says, ‘Oh I’m gonna set up a fund to help these people, give me your money.’”

Trustworthy organizations proving disaster relief in Hawaii right now are the Maui Strong Fund, the American Red Cross of Hawaii, Aloha United Way, the Maui Food Bank, and the Maui Humane Society.

Stephens says checks or donating with a credit card is the best practice.

“Especially online you have to be careful. Instead of American Red Cross of Hawaii, a website might say Hawaii American Red Cross and it could be an entirely different site set up by a scammer.”

If you want to donate through a crowdsourcing website like GoFundMe, make sure you know the organizer personally. Be weary of anyone rushing you to make a donation, asking you to donate with cash, gift card or on Cash App or Venmo. Stephen says to look for specifics about how your donation will be used.

“If you’re gonna give money, give it to somebody you know is gonna use it properly,” Stephens said.

Donations to the Red Cross are providing shelter, food and emotional support to victims of the Maui fires. You can donate by calling 1-800-HELP-NOW or at www.redcross.org.

The Honolulu Civil Beat also recommends donating to these reputable charities in Hawaii: