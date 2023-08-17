Jacksonville man, 70, dies after jumping out of moving ambulance on I-95: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 70-year-old Jacksonville man has died after an unusual crash involving an ambulance in St. Lucie County.

According to WPTV, the Florida Highway Patrol said the man was a patient in an ambulance as it traveled south on I-95 and jumped out while it was moving.

A 29-year-old paramedic from Jacksonville who was also in the back of the ambulance tried to stop him and also fell onto the roadway.

Multiple vehicles hit the 70-year-old man and he died at the scene.

The paramedic was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nobody else was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.