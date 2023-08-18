Publix will no longer make hurricane cakes, the grocery store chain says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix says it will no longer bake or sell hurricane-themed cakes.

The grocery store chain received criticism for the cakes last year as Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida. The cakes have been spotted during Hurricane Season in the past with sayings that read, “Go Away” and “We Survived.”

Publix also raised some eyebrows in 2019 when a photo of a Hurricane Dorian-themed cookie cake went viral on social media. It was an icing drawing of the hurricane’s track hitting Florida.

According to the company, the decision was made to avoid potentially downplaying natural disasters. The statement below was sent to News4JAX sister station WKMG in Orlando.

We appreciate your reaching out regarding decorated cakes from our bakery departments. Our associates make every effort to support our customers during weather events. Oftentimes, this includes finding ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty. For these requests in particular, it is our company policy to not produce bakery cakes that would make light of a natural disaster. We have sent communications to our stores reminding them of our policy. We regret if a store has not followed policy, and we are working to rectify the situation. Publix Statement on Hurricane Cakes

