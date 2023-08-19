2 teenagers shot overnight in Settlers Landing neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two teenagers were shot in the Settlers Landing neighborhood, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said a group of people were hanging outside of a house on New Meadows Court, when someone walked up and started shooting at them.

Two teenage boys, between the ages of 15 and 17, were hit.

One was shot in the arm, the other was shot in the foot.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO is working to find out if the shooter ran off on foot, or if they got in a vehicle near the scene.

Police are speaking with residents in the neighborhood and checking surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or you can contact CrimeStoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.