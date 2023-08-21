JSO: Man shot while trying to sell iPad on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot on the Westside after attempting to sell an iPad Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said around 3 p.m., the man in his 30s was meeting another man to sell an iPad at a business on Normandy Boulevard. The suspect took the iPad during the sale and the man fought to get it back, JSO said.

During the struggle, police said, the suspect shot the man in the arm and left in a dark-colored small sports utility vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.