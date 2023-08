ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One More Night? More like one night only!

Maroon 5 is coming to Daily’s Place for an exclusive, one-night-only performance of all their top hits on Thursday, Dec. 28, according to a release.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. Jaguar Season Ticket Members, Daily’s Place BLUE, and Daily’s Place Subscribers will have access to presale tickets Wednesday, August 23 from 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

