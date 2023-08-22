No pressure: Nocatee residents infuriated after living with little to no water for over a year

Lead can enter drinking water when lead-based pipes or plumbing fixtures such as faucets are corroded.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Community members in a Nocatee community are outraged about having little to no water inside their homes.

Residents at the Reserve at Nocatee told News4JAX they have been dealing with the issue for over a year and are paying a lot of money to not be getting a basic necessity. Residents said they have protested, spoken to their leasing office, and nothing has been done.

One resident said for $3,200 a month in rent — that includes water — she expects reliable water pressure; something she just isn’t getting. Virgen Sola said her family has been dealing with this issue since last July.

“When we immediately moved in on the first day of move-in, I noticed the water pressure went down to the leasing office,” Sola said. “I spoke to them about it. And they told me I had to contact a JEA wasn’t something they could do.”

Sola said she did not receive a response due to it being under a commercial account. She said the pressure is at the point they are unable to shower.

“My son can’t he has to wait until about 10 o’clock at night so we have adequate water pressure. And by means of saying adequate it’s not full pressure. It’s just enough for him to be able to shower.

Residents told News4JAX they have resulted in using the community pool to rinse off and use bathrooms at the fitness center and other locations around the complex.

“We were given a key to an apartment on the first floor that had water pressure so we could shower. Now that key was also given to other residents. So it’s a community shower.”

Not only are residents concerned about their hygiene, but also for their safety.

“We’re concerned as well; related to the sprinklers in the home.”

News4JAX called the property owner and was sent to voicemail.

News4JAX noticed JEA crews placing large pipes in the ground at the complex Tuesday — to hopefully fix the issue.

Residents said code enforcement has come out here to conduct their own investigation.

They said they are expected back out here later next month.