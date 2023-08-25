City of Jacksonville launches ‘Parks Master Plan Update’

The City of Jacksonville wants your help to outline what our public parks could look like over the next decade.

On Friday, the city launched the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services “Parks Master Plan Update.”

From now through October, community members can help imagine the future of the city’s park. The city plans to hold three virtual workshops to share the goals for the parks.

The city is partnering with GAU Consultants to update the 10-year vision for the city’s future parks system. The action plan hopes to improve, grow, and maintain the network of parks in Jacksonville. The Master Plan was last completed in 2003.

The updated master plan will address social and demographic change, as well as climate adaptation.

The final Master Plan is expected to be completed by Summer 2024.

Jacksonville boasts the largest urban park system in the country with more than 80,000 acres of parks across 400 City Parks.

Click here to check out the master plan update and give feedback.