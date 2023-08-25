Good Samaritans, store clerks stop would-be car thief at Arlington gas station: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two good Samaritans and two store clerks helped stop a man who was trying to steal a car at a Merrill Road gas station Thursday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said a man went up to a woman who was standing at the pump of a gas station on Merrill Road near Townsend Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Thursday and demanded the keys to her car.

She refused, and he flashed what appeared to be a toy gun and demanded the keys again, according to police.

JSO said the man took the keys from the woman and got into her car. She yelled for help, and two store clerks and two good Samaritans intervened.

They held the man down until police arrived.

“I want to thank the store clerks and good Samaritans for helping a fellow citizen of Jacksonville,” JSO Sgt. Lloyd said.

Robbery detectives are still investigating the attempted theft. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.