Heavy police presence on Kings Road, SWAT responding

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

Aleesia Hatcher, Multimedia Journalist

Heavy police presence reported on Kings Road Saturday (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has received numerous calls and emails regarding heavy Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office presence Saturday on Kings Road near Canal Street, not too far from Edward Waters University.

There are few details to provide about the situation, but JSO has a helicopter searching the area, and a SWAT team has been called to the scene.

The situation has been ongoing since around 1 p.m.

Scene picture (WJXT)

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is also responding to the scene.

Mayor Donna Deegan was spotted at the scene talking with officials.

It’s uncommon for a mayor to arrive at a scene unless it is an extremely high-profile case.

Mayor Donna Deegan on the scene with JSO, JFRD (WJXT)

Officials have blocked the north and southbound lanes of King Street near the Canal Street intersection.

People are urged to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as information is received.

