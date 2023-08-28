Clay County Emergency Management provide critical information ahead of Idalia

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – As Idalia heads towards Florida, Clay County Emergency Management officials held a news conference saying the county is currently at a level 2 and will move to a level 1 Tuesday morning.

Schools will be closed in Clay County on Wednesday, but will be open Tuesday. The school district will operate three emergency shelters for residents that will open at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29th. Lake Asbury Junior High will open for the special needs population and both Orange Park High School and Keystone Heights Junior/Senior High School are pet friendly shelters

For more information on Clay County emergency management, go to the Clay County emergency management website

For more information on Clay Schools go to the Clay County school district website.