Man dead, woman hurt after shooting on Moncrief Road, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead, and a woman is hurt after a shooting Sunday night on Moncrief Road, near West 30th Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said they received a ShotSpotter notification that 5 rounds were set off around 10:40 p.m.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He died at the hospital.

The woman was cut by broken glass and is recovering.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units along with the State Attorney’s Office are investigating. Detectives are talking to potential witnesses and looking for video surveillance.

Anyone with information that can help with this investigation is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.