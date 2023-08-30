Woman sent to hospital after crash involving stolen car on Philips Highway: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in the hospital after two cars were involved in a crash on Philips Highway at the entrance ramp to I-95 just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a pick-up truck and a sedan were traveling on Philips Highway until the two vehicles collided with each other.

Troopers said a man from the sedan was seen running away from the area.

A woman in the sedan was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

FHP believes the sedan was stolen from another state.

Troopers are trying to confirm the identities of the people from the sedan.

No one in the truck was hurt.