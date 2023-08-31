Two 4-year-olds died after being found inside toy box while playing in Jacksonville home: DCF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two 4-year-olds died Saturday in a home in the Regency neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a report from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), the children were pronounced dead after they were found unresponsive in a “footlocker/toybox” while playing at home.

JSO said the children were found around noon when an adult went to check on them at a home on Cromwell Road.

Emergency crews responded to the home and performed life-saving efforts but they were not successful.

The children did not show any signs of trauma and everyone in the home was interviewed, JSO said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and DCF was contacted to investigate.

It’s unclear what killed the children and no other details were immediately available. The medical examiner will determine how they died.

As of Thursday, no charges have been filed against anyone involved.