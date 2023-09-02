Juvenile fatally shot in road in Sandalwood neighborhood: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A juvenile was found fatally shot Saturday in the middle of a road in the Sandalwood neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Java Drive when the juvenile was found.

Multiple shots were fired, according to JSO.

Investigators said it was unclear what led to the shooting, but witnesses said they heard some type of dispute before the juvenile was shot.

A person of interest is detained, and JSO believes all parties involved have been accounted for and said there’s no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.