Authorities are responding to a deadly traffic accident on Normandy Blvd.

Authorities on scene of crash at Normandy Blvd and Blair Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple agencies are responding to a deadly traffic accident on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Florida Highway Patrol, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a deadly traffic accident at the intersection of Normandy Blvd. and Blair Rd. JFRD says that accident is between a car and pedestrians.

Florida Highway Patrol’s website says all westbound lanes are currently blocked. JFRD says to avoid the area and to find alternative routes.

The cause of the traffic incident has not yet been reported.