Woman found dead inside pickup truck on King Street, police say

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a pickup truck on King Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman’s body was found Monday morning inside a pickup truck on King Street north of McCoy Creek Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was found just after 7 a.m. after two people called 911, said Sgt. Mark Lessard with the JSO Homicide Unit.

Investigators are trying to identify the woman and any witnesses. They have not been able to determine how the woman died.

“We’re here based on suspicious circumstances so until we can speak with that individual, I can’t rule (foul play) out at this point in time,” Lessard said.

Lessard said one of the people who called 911 has been detained as a person of interest in the case.

“We’re trying to determine what exactly his involvement is in reference to the scene and also how he may or may not have known the victim prior to this incident,” Lessard said.

That man will be interviewed later, Lessard said.

He said investigators believe the woman died somewhere else but she was found in the truck on King Street. A second scene was identified nearby that Lessard said might be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.