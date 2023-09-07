Downtown St. Augustine in running for ‘Great Places in Florida People’s Choice Award’

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Downtown St. Augustine needs your vote!

The historic city is competing as one of three finals for the “Great Places in Florida People’s Choice Award.” Voting is underway and will close on Friday, Sept. 29.

The finalists — which also includes Wellington Environmental Preserve at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Everglades and The Bay (City of Sarasota) — were chosen by the Florida Chapter of the American Planning Association. The winner will be chosen by popular vote.

This year’s theme is “Great Resilient Places.” The theme is looking for a winner that embodies “the ability to thrive amidst changing conditions and to conserve resources from present and future generations.”

More than three million visitors traveled to Florida’s historic coast from July 2021 to June 2022, according to St. Johns County. The city is the oldest continually occupied city in the country. The city has five local historic districts as well as several National Historic Landmarks.

Finalists were selected by an independent committee from backgrounds in urban planning, architecture, and parks and recreation fields.

