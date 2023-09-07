Free event to help local drivers with suspended or canceled licenses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Clerk of Courts is holding its third annual “Let’s Drive Jax” expo to help local drivers get their licenses reinstated.

The expo provides drivers an opportunity to work directly with all appropriate state agencies and/or the court to determine how to reinstate their driving privileges.

Pre-registration is required to participate. Drivers do not need to know why their license is suspended or canceled.

The clerk’s office will research each individual situation and contact the participant to explain the process and set up an appointment to meet at the Duval County courthouse during the two-week expo.

Appointments will be offered from Sept. 25-29 and then the following week, Oct. 2-6.

“We are grateful to all our partner agencies who are working together with the Clerk’s office to resolve the issues affecting the participants’ driver’s licenses,” said Duval County Clerk Jody Phillips. “This program offers a great chance to get back on the road quickly and safely.”

Appointments filled very quickly during the previous expo, so drivers are encouraged to pre-register as soon as possible to reserve a spot.

The Clerk’s office said it will not be able to assist drivers with licenses revoked, suspended, or canceled due to out-of-county or out-of-state matters.

For more information about the required online pre-registration form, click here.