Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Riverside: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died late Saturday night after they were hit by a car on the intersection of Kings and Davis Street, in the Riverside area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said the driver fled the scene in a dark blue four-door vehicle after striking the pedestrian around 10:45 p.m.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel responded and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

This is the 134th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call 904-630-0500 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS and you may be eligible for a reward.