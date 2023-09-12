Section of 3rd floor of parking garage collapses at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A parking garage at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside on King Street partially collapsed Tuesday afternoon, damaging multiple cars.

Firefighters were conducting search and rescue efforts in the garage to see if anyone was trapped in the structure. No injuries have been reported.

WATCH LIVE: Press play above to watch Sky4 aerials live from the scene

At least two cars were under the partial pancake collapse at 1824 King St. Sources told News4JAX that no one was in the cars under the collapsed portion of the garage.

Aerials from the scene show a section of the third floor of the garage collapsed onto the second floor and at least one vehicle overturned on its side.

Another vehicle on the third floor is tilted precariously on the edge of the collapsed section.

Witness Velda Stokes told News4JAX there was a loud “Boom!” and when she came outside she saw the car on its side in the garage and “all hell broke loose.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the area of King Street and St. Johns Avenue is closed off because of “an industrial accident.”

The St. Vincent’s Emergency Room entrance is closed.

News4JAX has a crew at the scene and we will update as more information becomes available.