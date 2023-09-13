Want a fur-ever friend? Jacksonville Humane Society to offer free pet adoptions this weekend

The Jacksonville Humane Society is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer free pet adoptions from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17.

The organizations are coming together for the sixth National Adoption Weekend, which will take place at the Jacksonville Humane Society — located at 8464 Beach Blvd — from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17. All adoptions at JHS will be free of charge during the event.

On Sept. 16, JHS will also be at the Tractor Supply Co. — located at 1767 St Johns Bluff Rd — from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We have participated in several adoption weekends with Best Friends with great success, and we appreciate all their support in lifesaving efforts in Florida and across the country,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “As we close out another busy summer season, we look forward to seeing more dogs and cats join their new, loving families!”

The main goal of the event is to help alleviate overcapacity issues at shelters. The Best Friends Animal Society aims to make every shelter and every community no-kill by 2025, which means saving every dog or cat in a shelter that can be saved. This event will help reach that goal.

“Even if you can’t add to your family right now, you can take steps to make the country no-kill, including spaying or neutering your own pets, fostering kittens or an adult dog, volunteering, donating, and advocating for proven lifesaving programming for local pets,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

JHS is open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

All pets are altered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to adoption. Additional fees such as the city rabies licensing fee, leash and collar, or a cat carrier may apply.

For more information, visit jaxhumane.org.