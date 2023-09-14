Woman found dead after citizen reports parked car with bullet holes: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead in a vehicle Thursday after a citizen reported that the vehicle was parked with what appeared to be bullet holes on Old Middleburg Rd. South, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the citizen was passing by about 6 a.m. on Old Middleburg Rd. South, about 1 mile south of 103rd Street, when they noticed the vehicle parked with the lights on and what appeared to be bullet holes in the car. The citizen immediately called 911 to report it.

When Jacksonville Fire and Rescue paramedics arrived, they pronounced the woman dead.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units along with their partners from the State Attorney’s Office are investigating. Detectives are looking for potential witnesses and/or video surveillance.

As of now, authorities do not have a motive or suspect information.

JSO is asking anyone with information to come forward by contacting their non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or you can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.