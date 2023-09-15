Just in time for game day, Jaguars finally put up new ‘EverBank’ sign on stadium

Signage for "EverBank Stadium" goes up at the Jaguars stadium on Sept. 15.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some fans worried that the Jacksonville Jaguars might have to lock down “The Blank” when the team hosted the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

That’s because the west side of the stadium was recently left with a gaping void after the “TIAA Bank Field” sign came down in anticipation of being renamed “EverBank Stadium” five years after it first had the name. The side of the stadium remained empty for weeks.

RELATED: TIAA Bank Field will soon be called EverBank — again

But it looks like the sign will be up in the nick of time.

Crews were seen putting up the new sign on Friday morning.

By 11 a.m. the “B” was already up, so it’s safe to say it will be ready for the home opener when fans show up ready to lock down “The Bank” again.