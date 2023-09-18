Jaguars to hold community ‘huddles’ about stadium renovations in Clay, St. Johns, Nassau this week

People in Clay and St. Johns counties will get a chance Monday to weigh in on the Jaguars' proposed "stadium of the future."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are continuing to host community “huddles” this week to answer questions about planned stadium renovations.

Clay and St. Johns counties will get a chance to weigh in Monday on the Jaguars’ proposed “stadium of the future.”

The first meeting starts at 11:30 a.m. in Clay County at the Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park.

Then at 5:30 p.m., there will be another huddle in St. Johns County at the Renaissance in World Golf Village.

It’s estimated to cost $2 billion to renovate EverBank Stadium and the Jags want to split that price tag with the city.

The team held 16 community meetings around Jacksonville after unveiling their plans to upgrade in June.

The Jags hope to formally pitch the plan to the NFL next year.