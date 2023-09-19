New Georgia Project celebrates over 40,000 new voters on National Voter Registration Day

ATLANTA, Ga. – The New Georgia Project (NGP) is celebrating National Voter Registration Day by hosting over 20 voter registration actions across the state starting Tuesday and throughout the week.

NPG announced this day of action with the recent achievement of having helped more than 40,000 Georgians register to vote in 2023, exceeding the organization’s yearly goal.

According to the news release, in the last three years, NPG has helped over 100,000 Georgians register to vote.

“We’re focused on including Georgians who have been historically left out, which is why it is especially important that of the more than 40,000 Georgians NGP has added to the voter rolls this year, 79% are Black and 50% are under the age of 25,” said Kendra Cotton, CEO of New Georgia Project. “I have no doubt that young and Black Georgians will decide the outcome of the 2024 election and that the voters we’ve worked hard to bring into the political process will make all the difference.”

Starting today and throughout the week, NGP staff and volunteers will be meeting Georgians in several locations including recreation centers, libraries, and college campuses in Albany, Athens, Atlanta, Brunswick, Columbus, Macon, Savannah, and Valdosta.

“Voter registration is a vital first step in our pipeline to progress,” said Keron Blair, Chief Organizing and Field Officer at New Georgia Project. “But it’s not just about registering people; it’s also about everything that comes after that — keeping them engaged, sharing information and resources, connecting the dots from the issues impacting their lives to those on the ballot. This is how we build power and turn voters out the way we have these past few years.”

The NGP said they will continue their voter registration efforts until the October 10 voter registration deadline.