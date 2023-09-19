Vehicle removal starts on the ground floor of partially collapsed garage at St. Vincent’s Hospital

Cars being towed from parking garage where partial collapse took place one week ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One week after the top floor of a parking garage partially collapsed at St. Vincent’s Hospital, tow trucks were seen removing cars from the garage.

No one was hurt on Sept. 12 when the collapse happened on the top floor of a three-story garage on Kings Street. Multiple cars were damaged and others were seen tilted on the edge of the collapse.

More than 100 vehicles were parked in the garage at the time, and they’ve remained there during the investigation.

One woman we spoke with said her car is on the second floor of the garage, and that the hospital told her they would be removing vehicles on the first floor Tuesday. She also said she’s been driving a rental.

News4JAX is continuing to ask questions about the investigation and will update this story as new information comes in.