21-year-old man arrested, accused of shooting 12-year-old Jacksonville girl who was not intended target

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police announced an arrest in the shooting of a 12-year-old girl in Northwest Jacksonville.

Darion Sumpter, 21, is now locked up in the Duval County jail.

His arrest report shows the girl was not the intended target of the shooting in August.

The report said the girl’s brother overheard Sumpter tell another person he was going to rob someone of their gun.

The girl was found near a cut-through in between two apartment complexes. She was shot in the stomach.

Her family said she’s still in the hospital where she’s been undergoing therapy.