12-year-old seriously injured in shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child was seriously injured Friday morning in a shooting in the Ribault area of Northwest Jacksonville.

A large police presence could be seen on Ken Knight Drive East, north of Moncrief Road West, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed a shooting was reported in the area.

Family members told News4JAX a 12-year-old girl was shot, and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed a pediatric patient was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

News4JAX expects to learn more when police give an update at 7 a.m.

