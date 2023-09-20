87º
Jacksonville woman dies after losing control of vehicle on I-295: FHP

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman, 29, died early Wednesday when she lost control of her vehicle while traveling north on Interstate 295, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Officials said the woman was traveling north on I-295, north of State Road 9B, when she veered northwest across the express lanes and onto the left shoulder. When the driver entered the left shoulder, she crashed against the concrete barrier wall.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

According to FHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

