Disaster Recovery Center opens in Glynn County for Hurricane Idalia survivors

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The State of Georgia and FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Center to assist Hurricane Idalia survivors from Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

This center is designed to help survivors through the recovery process by having highly trained specialists who can walk them through the process and explain the types of assistance available from FEMA.

Other services include helping survivors apply for assistance, reviewing application status updates, clarifying any written correspondence for FEMA, and collecting and scanning new information or documents needed for case files.

The DRC is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week at the following locations:

Ballard Park Gymnasium in Glynn County located at 30 Nimitz Dr. in Brunswick, Ga.

Cook County Extension Services located at 206 E. Ninth St. in Adel, Ga.

Lowndes County Civic Center located at 2108 E. Hill Ave. in Valdosta, Ga.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Nov. 6, 2023. You do not need to visit a DRC to apply.

If you are unable to visit a DRC, you are encouraged to apply to FEMA for assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.