Jaguars host community ‘huddle’ Friday in Nassau County

‘Stadium of the Future’: Jaguars reveal renovation plans in online presentation

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Jags will host their third community “huddle” outside of Duval County Friday night to get feedback on the team’s proposed “stadium of the future.”

The meeting starts at 6:15 p.m. at Yulee High School in Nassau County.

The team has held almost 20 of the stadium huddles so far -- 16 were in Duval County.

Earlier this week, Clay and St. Johns counties were visited by the team to discuss the planned stadium renovations.

The meetings focus on what the area around the stadium would look like, along with what would need to be done to get a deal approved.

The proposal for an upgraded stadium and a new “sports district” around the stadium would come with a price tag of more than $2 billion.

Taxpayers are potentially splitting the bill.

Results from a new UNF poll revealed:

51% want the Jags to purchase land and pay for the stadium renovation and sports district without public investment

33% would be willing to split between $250 to $500 million of public funds for the upgrades

6% would support the current proposal of the $1 billion public investment

What’s most important to fans in any possible deal (UNF results):

45% of people said community and economic investment in underserved neighborhoods

19% said creating more entertainment downtown

17% support negotiating the smallest possible public investment

5% want minimum construction time to make sure the Jags play more games at home

4% said fixing temperature problems in the stadium

Most Duval County voters are against spending public funds on the stadium and sports district development, but many are willing to compromise if that means keeping the Jaguars in Jacksonville, the UNF poll found.

Even among those who oppose spending any public funds on the project, 33% were willing to split the cost when faced with the possibility of losing the team to another city.

Researchers with the company Tourism Economics predict if the deal goes through, it will create more than 17,500 jobs and bring in nearly $71 million in state and local tax revenues.