Mother, boyfriend arrested following toddler’s death in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A Gainesville mother and her boyfriend were arrested in Atlanta for the death of a toddler and injury to her sibling, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

On Sept. 1, police said they responded to NW 43rd Street in the Rustlewood neighborhood in reference to an unresponsive 3-year-old. The victim was transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

During the initial stages of the investigation, the victim’s mother, Donrea A. McLaughlin, 21, told law enforcement that she discovered her child not breathing. McLaughlin said she took a nap and was later awakened by her boyfriend, Sean D. Lee, 26.

As the investigation progressed, detectives discovered that on the day of the incident, McLaughlin and Lee left the victim and her sibling alone in the home for approximately eight hours. Police said McLaughlin and Lee went to work and did not arrange any type of care for the toddlers, nor were the children checked on. When they returned home, McLaughlin and Lee found the victim unresponsive.

Police said further investigation revealed a history of prolonged abuse and neglect, which contributed to the death of the 3-year-old, and the injury to her sibling.

The surviving sibling received treatment at a nearby hospital on the night of the reported incident, officials said.

According to police, McLaughlin and Lee abandoned their Gainesville apartment and fled to Atlanta, where they previously lived. At the end of the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for McLaughlin and Lee. Their bond was set at $4,500,000.

Gainesville Police Department coordinated with other law enforcement agencies to arrest McLaughlin and Lee in Atlanta.

The mother and her boyfriend were charged with felony murder, two counts of child abuse, and two counts of child neglect. They will be extradited to Alachua County Jail.