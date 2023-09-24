3-year-old among three dead after 4 people shot on Southside: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people, including a 3-year-old, were killed Saturday night in a shooting at the JTB apartment complex on A C Skinner Parkway on the Southside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO responded to the area around 10 p.m. Saturday after someone reported a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Detectives were told five people were at the apartment complex to buy or sell a dog, when there was a disagreement.

JTB Apartment Shooting Map (WJXT)

Four of the five people who showed up together were shot, according to JSO. Three of the people died, including a 3-year-old child.

JSO did not release the relationships of the people involved, citing Marsy’s law.

When asked to clarify the reason the five people traveled to the complex, Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko said, “We have just about as many questions regarding this incident as you do right now and it’s very early; all of our detectives are talking with the living victims and the witnesses.”

JSO did not release the relationships of the people involved, citing Marsy’s law.

Anyone with information that can help with this investigation is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.