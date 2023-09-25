77º
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for K-9 missing in woods

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

File photo of Columbia County Sheriff's Office SUV (Courtesy of Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office issued a community alert Monday morning, saying multiple units are searching for a missing K-9 in the woods along U.S. 90 East near the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center.

A post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page explained that the K-9 had been deployed to track someone who ran into the woods after a pursuit.

During the search, the K-9 got off leash and is now missing in the woods, deputies said.

Deputies said the remote area where they are searching is between Tyre Road and the college entrance between U.S. 90 and State Road 100.

The K-9 is a German Shepherd wearing a marked sheriff’s harness.

Deputies ask that anyone sees the K-9 not approach it but call dispatch immediately at 386-719-2005 and let them know the location.

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

