Local News

Jacksonville mayor says she’s made a ‘great partnership’ while meeting with 50 companies in London

Mayor Donna Deegan expects those partnerships can bring more jobs to the River City

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Jacksonville, Donna Deegan, London
Mayor Donna Deegan during a news conference on the city's plans to deal with extreme heat. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

LONDON – Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan met with 50 companies in London over 5 days in an effort to form what she called a “great partnership” that could produce more jobs in Jacksonville.

In a post on X, Deegan shared that she had a trade briefing meeting, discussed business opportunities, explored healthcare technology partnerships and met with the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom during her visit.

The Institute of Exports & International Trade Director General Marco Forgione tweeted how great it was to meet the mayor and the discussion to possibly bring businesses to the River City.

She responded to Forgione, “I’m looking forward to all we can accomplish together.”

Deegan’s visit comes days before the Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Atlanta Falcons.

