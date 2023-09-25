Jacksonville mayor says she’s made a ‘great partnership’ while meeting with 50 companies in London

Mayor Donna Deegan during a news conference on the city's plans to deal with extreme heat.

LONDON – Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan met with 50 companies in London over 5 days in an effort to form what she called a “great partnership” that could produce more jobs in Jacksonville.

In a post on X, Deegan shared that she had a trade briefing meeting, discussed business opportunities, explored healthcare technology partnerships and met with the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom during her visit.

Our delegation is meeting with 50 companies during our week in London. Great partnership that continues to produce jobs and revenue for Jacksonville. https://t.co/ik8rJISaFS — Donna Deegan (@DonnaDeegan) September 25, 2023

We're off to a fantastic start in London as we meet with 50 companies over 5 days!⁰✅ Trade briefing with @IOExport⁰✅ Discussed business opportunities and a direct JAX-London flight with @DBTInvestment⁰✅ Explored healthcare technology partnerships with @UK_ABHI⁰✅ Met with… pic.twitter.com/QZBqMiDj92 — Mayor Donna Deegan (@MayorDeegan) September 25, 2023

The Institute of Exports & International Trade Director General Marco Forgione tweeted how great it was to meet the mayor and the discussion to possibly bring businesses to the River City.

Wonderful to meet the #Jacksonville delegation this morning led by the #exceptional Mayor @DonnaDeegan. Enjoyed our discussion on #trade & ways in which @IOExport can help build bridges & collaboration between 🇬🇧 & Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/LMWwjSWICU — Marco Forgione (@marco4gione) September 25, 2023

She responded to Forgione, “I’m looking forward to all we can accomplish together.”

Deegan’s visit comes days before the Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Atlanta Falcons.