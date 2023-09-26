Average teen gets more than 230 notifications on their cell phone each day, study finds

FILE - A smartphone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. The European Union on Wednesday targeted Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta and TikTok parent ByteDance under new digital rules aimed at reining in the market power of online companies. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new study is shining a light on the amount of time teenagers are spending on their cell phones and social media every day.

According to the study, the average teen gets more than 200 notifications on their phone in 24 hours.

The study conducted by Common Sense Media reveals teenagers are constantly inundated with text messages and social media notifications throughout the day and the night.

Researchers also learned that older teenagers are aware that they are spending too much time on their phones and are making efforts to limit their screen time.

“They can’t even go outside and play anymore. Their phone is their best friend,” said mother Michelle Goodman.

Goodman, a mother of three teenagers, knows all too well the struggles that American parents are experiencing daily regarding their kids and their cell phones.

The study surveyed 203 people ages 11 to 17 years old and revealed they get at least 237 notifications on their phones every day.

“My daughters get more than that. Their phone is going off all day long,” Goodman said.

The social media apps tracked in the survey included TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Discord. About 59% of those surveyed were online from midnight to 5 a.m.

Parents also shared with News4JAX how they manage their child’s cell phone use.

“Our daughter is 14 & in 9th grade. She takes her phone to school. But can only text ‘approved’ contacts during school hours (which is only parents). She has no social media accounts at all, and can only access limited/approved websites & apps needed for school during school hours,” one News4JAX viewer wrote.

According to the study, 97% of those surveyed use their phones during typical school hours and many of them use their phone to communicate with their parents during the day.

“I just simply suggest that every family create a plan that gives them and their children balance. And so that may mean as soon as you get home, you say guess what, phones go in this basket,” said social media expert Dwann Holmes.

Holmes said every young adult matures differently so there isn’t just one suggested age for kids to get a cell phone or social media account so the decision should be up to the parent.

The study did reveal some good news: Most teenagers are aware of how much they are using their cell phones and they trying to curb their online activity by using ‘do not disturb’ settings and monitoring their screen time hours.

“My 19-year-old recently, a few weeks ago, said ‘You know what? Being on social media is almost overwhelming.’ I said, ‘Oh, do tell me more.’ She said, ‘You know, there’s these pop-ups here and then you’re looking at friends and strangers and potentially comparing yourself to them.’ And so for her to say that I was very pleased because that tells me that she’s maturing and understanding that you don’t necessarily have to judge or gauge yourself by what’s going on social media,” Holmes said.

Common Sense Media said parents should stay involved and ask their children their favorite app and who they follow on social media. Experts said it’s also not a bad idea to inquire about how they use social media, review their posts, and if possible, join the social media apps and become their online friend.